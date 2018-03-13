Grenada’s Mitchell ‘confident’ of victory after casting ballot

(CMC) – Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell says he is “extremely confident” that his New National Party (NNP) will be victorious in the general election as he cast his vote in the St George North West constituency on Tuesday.

Mitchell told reporters that he was encouraged by the turn out so far in some of the constituencies he had visited.

“It shows that our democracy is alive and well,” he said, reminding reporters that in his address to the nation on Monday night he had urged all Grenadians to cast their ballots.

“The amount of people voting, it also tells a story about governance and our democracy,” he said acknowledging that the two main parties have been putting out different strategies for the future socio-economic development of the island.

While there are a total of seven political parties in the race, the fight is one between the NNP and the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) headed by former finance minister Nazim Burke.

Mitchell, who cast his ballot at the Happy Hill School in the St George North West constitution, which he has represented for more than three decades, said unlike previous elections “this is calmest I have been in.

“Last time I could not really sleep. I slept very well last night. I am feeling really good,” he said, predicting that the NNP would maintain the seats it held in the capital as well as on Carriacou.

“You don’t need to be a political scientist to know there is going to be a massive victory in the town, not close, just mark my words. It is not going to be close in the south, it is not going to be close in the town, it is not going to be close in Carriacou, it is not going to be close in St David’s.

The 264 polling stations opened at 6:00 am (local time) will close at 5:00 pm. Political observers the first set of preliminary results are due three hours later.