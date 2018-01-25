Greenidge to lead Guyana’s delegation to India

Vice President and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge, will lead a delegation, including Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, to India for a meeting of the Guyana-India Joint Commission and for Inter-Ministerial Consultations scheduled for January 29 to February 3, a release from the Ministry of the Foreign Affairs issued today (Thursday) stated.

The visit will provide an opportunity for the two States to further enhance relations through an exchange of political dialogue as well as for the fostering of economic and cultural cooperation. The Joint Commission facilitates talks between the two countries on all aspects of bilateral relations while the Inter-Ministerial Consultations allow for dialogue in areas of common interest at both the regional and global levels.

“Since the independence of Guyana in 1966 and the immediate establishment of political and diplomatic relations with India, our mutual relationship has been strong. Our ongoing social and cultural cooperation is a reflection of this close link,” stated Minister Greenidge.

“The visit is intended to set a policy framework for medium to long term cooperation,” he added.

While in India, the Foreign Minister is expected to sign and ratify the Framework Agreement on the establishment of the International Solar Alliance, a platform through which sun-rich countries collectively address common challenges related to the use of solar energy. This will serve to advance Guyana’s efforts to establish a “Green Economy”, including through its renewable energy sector, as well as further solidify the bond between the two countries.

Also slated for signature is a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the cultural exchange programme between the two Governments.

Guyana and India have already collaborated on several development projects in areas such as infrastructure, energy, information and communications technology (ICT) and agriculture. Additionally, in 2016, the two States signed an MOU, which allowed for the creation of a Centre of Excellence in Information Technology.

Formal diplomatic relations between Guyana and India were established on May 26, 1966.