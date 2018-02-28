Granting of firearm licences a customary practice for outgoing Commissioners- Persaud

Moments after a farewell parade in his honour, outgoing Police Commissioner, Seelall Persaud on Wednesday afternoon said that there was “nothing wrong” with him granting himself approval for firearm licences.

In fact, according to Persaud, it was a customary practice for outgoing Commissioners.

“If you look historically over the past twenty-five years, you would see that all the Commissioners, maybe with the exception of one, granted themselves firearm licences,” he explained to media operatives.

It was reported in the State newspaper, the Guyana Chronicle, on the day of Persaud’s farewell parade, that in January of 2018, Persaud made application for a gun dealership licence under a company that he owns, as well as applications for one 9MM Pistol and one 12, 16 or 20-Gauge Pump Action Shotgun.

It was also reported in the media that the licences were revoked by Public Security Minister, Khemraj Ramjattan.

Persaud said that since the licences were revoked, he will not be pursuing that line of business any longer. He asserted however that “we live in a society today where one set of circumstances is good for one person but is not good for the other.”

Meanwhile, when media operatives attempted to probe the Minister on the issue again after the farewell ceremony, Ramjattan reportedly responded with “haul yuh ass,” before immediately dismissing their questions.

Persaud is expected to retire in March after handing over the mantle.

He resumed duties mid-January after being sent on special leave in November of 2017 when he returned from four months annual leave.

There were many uncertainties surrounding his return after he was accused of interfering in the police investigation into the alleged plot to assassinate President Granger.

Persaud joined the Force in October 1984 and served in several high ranking positions including Head of the Criminal Investigations Department before being appointed acting commissioner in 2014 and then his confirmation as Top Cop the following the year.

During his tenure at the helm of the Force, Persaud spearheaded several projects aimed at building Public trust and improving the Force’s welfare as well as capacity.