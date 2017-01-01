Home Local News Granger promises 2017 will be ‘a new year with hope’
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Articles
Granger promises 2017 will be ‘a new year with hope’
Local News INEWS -
In the wake of a nation bracing for the expected adverse effects from a brutal tax-filled budget, President David Granger told Guyanese they can...
Let’s use 2017 to achieve national healing, racial harmony and unity – Jagdeo
Local News INEWS -
Following is the New Year's Message to the Guyanese nation from Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Dr. Bharrat Message , M.P. I join all Guyanese...
Future of sugar: Consultations underway with Govt, Opposition, Unions
A team from Government, the Parliamentary Opposition, the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), the Guyana Agricultural and Workers’ Union (GAWU) and the National Association of...
2017 a ‘hopeless’ year based on Govt’s performance in 2016- PPP MP’s
In light of failed economic policies, measures shrouded in secrecy and corruption and actions reeking of authoritarianism, there appear to be no hope for...
Letter: Amaila is another APNU/AFC scandal, they continue to fib
Dear Editor, Truth is truth. When you deliberately twist the truth to misrepresent it, it is lying. I use the word FIB in the title...
President appoints AG Basil Williams, 8 others as Senior Counsel
President David Granger has appointed incumbent Attorney General and Legal Affairs Minister, Basil Williams and eight other attorneys who are "learned in the law...
UG integral to capacity building of oil, gas sector- Trotman
-GGMC to give $100M over 5 years Government has committed to building the capacity of the soon to be thriving oil and gas industry...
Iraq Baghdad: 28 dead as twin bombs rip through market
(BBC) At least 28 people have died in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, in a double bombing claimed by so-called Islamic State (IS). The explosions happened...
Leaked nursing papers: Trail leads to exams head
As investigations into allegations of the leaked papers for the countrywide nursing examinations continue, information so far points to persons who had set the...
NICIL prepares for arbitration to recover monies
...Missing US$5M for GT&T shares The National Industrial and Commercial Investment Limited (NICIL) has maintained that it is yet to receive the US$5 million outstanding...