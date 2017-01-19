RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Articles
VAT on electricity, water effective Feb 1
The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has advised that the Value-Added Tax (Amendment) Regulations will come into operation on February 01, 2017 when the VAT...
Travel Tax increase to take effect February 1
Local News INEWS -
The Government imposed increase in Travel Tax from $2,500 to $3,500 will take effect from February 1, 2017. The new tax follows amendment to...
Fisherman jailed for one month for lashing wife’s head
Khemraj Gildharie of Richmond, Essequibo Coast, was on Wednesday sent to prison for one month for hitting his wife. He made his first appearance...
NATIONWIDE CRACKDOWN: More surprise raids planned for TIP hotspots
Heightened surveillance on suspicious businesses, surprise raids on flagged locations and more robust intelligence gathering are just a few of the activities geared towards...
Avalanche destroys Italian hotel, up to 30 feared dead under snow
By Roberto Mignucci | PENNE, Italy (Reuters) A huge avalanche swallowed up a luxury mountain hotel in central Italy after a series of strong earthquakes...
US helping Guyana write rules to govern multi-billion $$$ transactions – Huffington Post
…ExxonMobil to get 60-65% profits Rex Tillerson, the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ExxonMobil, is now a threat to Guyana’s oil and gas industry...
Granger finally writes Jagdeo – but is ‘unprepared’ to meet with Opposition Leader
…merely agrees to meeting between AG, Opposition rep President David Granger has finally written to Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo in response to his request for...
Father jailed for killing 2-month-old son
- child was struck to the head with a belt buckle during drunken brawl It was an emotional scene at the Demerara High Court on...
Jagdeo blasts Govt’s secret deal with T&T firm
Local News INEWS -
Skeldon Estate takeover Government is facing severe criticism over its secretive deal with a Trinidadian company for a possible takeover of the lucrative Skeldon Estate,...
Berbice man arrested on allegation of sexually molesting his 13-yr-old daughter
A porter attached to a medical facility in Berbice is now assisting investigators into an allegation that he sexually molested his daughter. Police Divisional Commander...