GRA to swoop down on company over double VAT charges
Recent Articles
Local News INEWS -
Parking meter fiasco The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has promised to today visit the operators of Smart City Solutions (SCS) over what appears to be...
Trump sacks defiant acting attorney general Sally Yates
(BBC) Donald Trump has fired the acting US attorney general after she questioned the legality of his immigration ban. Sally Yates, who was appointed by...
Three soldiers accused of raping teen at Camp Stephenson
Three ranks (soldiers) of the Guyana Defence Force have been accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl on Saturday at the army’s Camp Stephenson...
Govt’s Cultural Advisor, Chronicle Director calls for “torching” of Guyana Times, Evening News/TVG
Ruel Johnson, Cultural Policy Advisor to the Government of Guyana and a Director of the Guyana National Newspapers Limited (GNNL), which prints and publishes...
Finance Minister reprimands SCS for charging VAT on parking meter cards
Less than a week after paid parking has become compulsory for persons parking in Georgetown, Finance Minister, Winston Jordan has reprimanded the contracting company,...
Gambling entity robbed of $1M by 6 armed men
Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding a robbery of over $1M from a Superbet retailer location in Pigeon Island, East Coast Demerara, earlier...
Man freed of rum shop murder, eyewitness might face perjury charges
Antonio Jaisingh was this afternoon freed of the 2010 Sarah Johanna rum shop murder but a key witness is now under investigation for lying...
SHOCKING: Govt advisor on Cultural Policy calls for Sanata complex to be ‘torched’, parking...
Ruel Johnson, who is an A Partnership for National Unity/ Alliance for Change (APNU/AFC) Government advisor on Cultural Policy of all things was today...
Guyanese to benefit from launching of VAT and Excise Tax Handbook from Ram and...
Accountancy firm Ram and McRae, will, this afternoon at 5:00hrs, be launching their second edition of its Value- Added Tax (VAT) and Excise Tax...
SARA and other Bills laid in the House
Three Bills were today, laid in the National Assembly for the first time by the government side of the House. Minister of Public Infrastructure, David...