GRA says Motor Vehicle Registration Series “XX” to be introduced shortly

The registration of the motor vehicle series “XX” will soon commence in keeping with the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act.

This is according to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) which announced that “In accordance with the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act Chapter 51:02, a motor vehicle registration series elapses after nine thousand, nine hundred and ninety-nine (9,999) vehicles have been registered by the Licence Revenue Office under that series.”

With the “WW” series nearing its limit, GRA’s Commissioner General Godfrey Statia, has given his approval for the new “XX” series to be introduced.

According to the GRA, Motor Vehicle owners are reminded that the Motor Vehicle Licence expires on the Registration anniversary of the vehicle.

While Vehicle licences can be renewed at GRA’s Headquarters or any of GRA’s Branch Offices, it was outlined that when the registration for a vehicle has to be amended, for example, transfer of ownership, change of colour, change of intended use, etc., the vehicle must be physically examined by the Licence Revenue Office of the GRA before registration is issued.

Registration and change of motor vehicle registrations are all done at GRA’s Headquarters, 200-201 Camp Street, South Cummingsburg.

However, the examination process will be undertaken at the Smyth Street Office or any GRA Regional Branch Office.