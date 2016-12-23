GRA says importers, auto dealers subverting ban on vehicles 8 years and over

-Authority says there will be no exception to the law going forward

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) says It has observed that several importers of used motor vehicles (motor cars, vans, sports utility vehicles, pickups and buses), in particular auto-dealers, have been processing customs declarations using the date of first registration instead of the date of manufacture.

In so doing, the GRA said, importers/auto dealers are using the date of first registration instead of the date of manufacture to confirm the age of the motor vehicle being imported and processed, resulting in imported vehicles, when checked, being older than 8 years.

According to GRA these category of motor vehicles are processed by the Entry Processing Unit (EPU), Customs Excise and Trade Operations (CE&TO) and based on the documents presented by the importer or Customs Broker and upon examination by Customs, it is often discovered that the vehicles are older than 8 years.

The Authority says that “importers have been applying to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) for permission to take delivery of the vehicles after discovering that the motor vehicles are older than 8 years which is contrary to Part 11 of the Second Schedule. It should be noted that there will be no exception to the Law going forward.”

It was highlighted that Item 12 (a), Part 11 of the Second Schedule of the Customs Act, restricts the importation of certain categories of motor vehicles and states as follows: “Motor vehicles including motor cars, vans, sports utility vehicles, pick-ups, buses and other similar vehicles that are eight years old and over from the date of manufacture to the date of importation.”

GRA says with immediate effect, importers should note the following:

Prior to submitting documents to the GRA, importers must ensure that the date of manufacture is used to confirm the age of the motor vehicle. GRA’s Examination Processing Unit will assume that the date declared is the date of manufacture and not the date of first registration. Upon examination, if the vehicle is found to be over 8 years, whether customs duties has been paid or not, the vehicles will be forfeited in accordance with the provisions set out in the Customs Act. No fine will be accepted as compensation for false declaration. Importers must confirm the date of manufacture of the motor vehicles from their suppliers prior to making purchases and prior to shipping and they must also ensure that sufficient time is given for conveyance of the motor vehicle from the country of origin to Port Georgetown. GRA will not be held responsible for shipping delays, etc.

A number of the auto dealers in the country had opined that the eight-year stipulation will have a negative impact on a large number of people, in addition to their businesses since most of the vehicles being imported to date are over eight years old.