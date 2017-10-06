GRA officer charged for discharging firearm

…while colleague charged for hiding spent shells

Two men appeared separately before City Magistrate, Judy Latchman on Friday after one allegedly fired shots at a popular night spot and the other obstructed Police investigations by reportedly hiding the spent shells.

Reaz Alli, 35, of Lot 9 CC Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and Anthony Abdool, 29, of Lot 107 National Walk, Truimph, ECD both represented by Attorney-at-Law, Benard Da Silva appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Alli, an enforcement Officer attached to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), denied that on September 30, 2017, at Sandy Babb Street, Kitty, Georgetown he discharged a loaded firearm from within 100 yards in a public place.

Meanwhile, Abdool also denied that on the same day at the same location, he willfully attempted to obstruct the course of justice by throwing away spent shells after a shooting.

According to Da Saliva, Alli was reportedly attacked by four men and in an attempt to save himself; he fired two shots in the air.

The Attorney added that Abdool was not attempting to destroy evidence by was actually picking up the spent shells for the Police.

However, the Police Prosecutor told the Court that officers were in the said area when the incident happened. Following the sounds of gunshots, they reported to the area and arrested the Alli who reportedly fired at least three rounds in the air while Abdool was reportedly in the process of throwing away the spent shells.

However, Magistrate Latchman granted bail to both defendants in the sum of $100, 000 each. They are expected to make their next appearance on October 20, 2017, for reports.