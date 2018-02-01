GRA Head says staff possibly engaged in underhand business

…as Authority acquires own cold storage facilities for smuggled chicken

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has acquired for itself two cold storage facilities as it continues its crackdown on the smuggling of chicken into the country.

Commissioner-General Godfrey Statia said last week that the two facilities are located in the capital city and Corriverton on the Corentyne in Berbice.

According to a release from the Department of Public Information (DPI), the Commissioner-General said smugglers involved in the racket would plan so well, they would have the seized chicken resold to them.

“…they, in turn, keep smuggling and when you send persons to check on the cold storage facilities, there are none, but they keep smuggling,” the Commissioner-General explained.

It is for this reason that the GRA has acquired the two-cold storage units for itself.

“So, we don’t have to ask anyone to store it anymore. It will be stored in our own”, Statia said, continuing that the storage would also have to be turned over quickly since it is possible that staff from the GRA could also be engaged in underhand business.

He said GRA has been making donations of the seized chicken, just as it has been doing with vehicles coming into the country.

GRA’s tax unit has over the last couple of weeks been holding a tighter leash on the smuggling of chicken and other items, leaving or finding their way to the capital city.

Earlier this month, the GRA was forced to investigate the smuggling of over 100 boxes of chicken heading to the city.

Late last year, the entity was forced to intercept the smuggling of illegal beverages travelling from Berbice.