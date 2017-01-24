GRA announces commencement of “WW” registration series

The Guyana Revenue Authority is advising the general public that the Motor vehicle registration series “WW” has commenced. The previous “VV” motor vehicle registration series officially came to an end on Friday, January 20, 2017.

According to the GRA, the new “WW” series will affect privately registered vehicles such as Buses, Trailers and Good Vehicles including Vans and Lorries. The motor vehicle registration series elapses after nine thousand, nine hundred and ninety-nine (9,999) vehicles have been registered by the Licence Revenue Office under that series.

“Motor Vehicle owners are reminded that the Motor Vehicle Licence expires on the Registration anniversary of the vehicle. Vehicle licences are now being sold, however, vehicles which had updates made to their registration, for example, transfer of ownership, change of colour, change of intended use, etc. must be physically examined by the Licence Revenue Office of the GRA. All registration and change of motor vehicle registrations are being done at GRA’s Headquarters, 200-201 Camp Street, South Cummingsburg, while vehicles will be examined at the Smyth Street Office or any GRA Regional Branch Office,” a statement from the GRA noted.

Persons who require additional information are encouraged to call tax hotline number 227-6060, extensions 1201-1204.