Home Local News GPL worker falls off rotten pole, dies
A linesman employed with the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) lost his life on Tuesday evening after a rotten utility pole he was climbing...
THREE KILLED, TWO CRITICAL – in highway accident
Three people were killed while two others are in a critical state following a two-vehicle collision in the vicinity of Loo Creek on Linden/Soesdyke...
After 20 years: 9 Senior Counsel appointments commissioned
President cites 'dereliction of duty' for absence of such appointments Nine long-serving legal practitioners were today presented with their commissions of appointment and named Senior...
MOE supports Iwokrama’s schools climate change awareness workshops
The Iwokrama International Centre (IIC) for Rainforest Conservation and Development, with support from the Government of Guyana and the Ministry of Education, recently embarked...
24-yr-old woman nabbed with cocaine
In Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit’s (CANU) first drug seizure for the New Year, a Guyanese woman was earlier today nabbed at the Eugene F Correia...
Love at first sight: A refugee and a border police officer
(CNN)-Theirs is an unlikely love story: She is a Muslim refugee from Iraq, he's a Christian Macedonian border police officer. But they say it was...
MS Dhoni gives up India’s ODI and T20 captaincy
MS Dhoni has stepped down as captain of India's limited-overs teams ahead of the ODIs and T20Is against England in January. He will still...
Three shot dead, four wounded in T&T
A mass shooting in Freeport has left three people dead and four wounded. The shootings happened early on Wednesday, the Trinidad Express has reported. According...
More than 100 hurt in New York train derailment
(AFP) A New York commuter train derailed Wednesday during the morning rush at a station in Brooklyn, leaving more than 100 people with mostly...
Turkey attack: The romantic dinner that turned into a struggle for survival
By Sara Sidner and Mohammed Tawfeeq, CNN (CNN) Naef Zakaria Al Wazan and his wife were on a dinner date on New Year's eve in...