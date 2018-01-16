GPL says service interruptions at Diamond, WCD caused by inclement weather

The Guyana Power and Light (GPL), following complaints from consumers located at Diamond on the East Bank of Demerara of power outages from around 22:00hrs on Monday night that continued into Tuesday morning, has outlined that the service interruptions were caused by the inclement weather.

According to GPL, villages along the West Coast of Demerara (WCD) were also affected.

See their full statement below:

Some of our consumers on the West Coast and East Bank of Demerara experienced unusually lengthy service interruptions as a result of heavy winds and rain last evening and early this morning.

At 11:53hrs last evening, a line fault at 5th Avenue, Diamond, EBD resulted in service interruption within the Diamond Housing Scheme; while at 03:00 hrs this morning, a burnt high voltage main at Crane Village, WCD caused power outages from Windsor Forest to Best Village.

A thorough inspection of the affected areas and identification of the faults could not be accomplished until daylight and improvement in weather conditions.

On completion of remedial works, power was restored to the West Coast Demerara at 08:35hrs and Diamond EBD at approximately 09:30hrs.

GPL offers sincere apologies to our customers who were affected by these events.