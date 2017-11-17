GPL says Georgetown area to be without power for several hours on Sunday

The Guyana Power and Light (GPL) has unofficially announced that on Sunday, November 19, 2017, consumers within Georgetown will be affected by service interruptions throughout the day.



The power interruptions scheduled to occur between 08:00hrs to 17:00hrs will affect: Prashad Nagar, Kitty, Campbellville, Sheriff Street, Subryanville, Newtown, Bel Air, Queenstown, Alberttown, Vlissengen Road, Homestretch Avenue, Mandela Avenue and Hadfield Street, Lodge.

According to the company, while it regrets the inconvenience caused, “this is necessary to facilitate maintenance on the main transmission line linking our Kingston and Sophia power stations.”