GPL pays homage to family of deceased employee

The Guyana Power and Light (GPL) Inc on Saturday evening hosted a “Night of Reflection” to pay homage to Brian Clifford, an employee who lost his life on Tuesday last when he fell from a utility pole while in the process of correcting a distribution network issue.

The event was held at his home located at Lot 414 Bush Lot Village, Corentyne, East Coast Berbice.

GPL’s executive management, during their visit to the bereaved family, offered their condolences and support.

The visit was described by GPL Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Renford Homer as one that was sombre and extremely emotional.

Clifford, who had been working with the company for over 25 years, was employed as a Network Technician 1 and was attached to the Transmission and Distribution Department – Number 53 Outpost on the East Coast of Berbice.

His body was laid to rest on Sunday at the New Amsterdam, Stanleytown Cemetery.

On the day of his demise, Clifford, 47, was reconnecting a wire at Belvedere Squatting Area, Corentyne when the utility pole which he was on came crashing down.

According to reports, an excavator which was clearing a canal in the area caused an electrical wire to burst and as such, Clifford, who was on duty at the time, was sent to have the issue rectified.

However, the man was unaware that the utility post was rotten when he climbed it and was in the process of having the wire reconnected when it came crashing to the ground.

Eyewitnesses related that the post fell first and then Clifford, who was vigorously trying to release his straps, fell unto the post.

He was picked up and rushed to the Anamayah Memorial Hospital where doctors battled to save his life, but failed.

Clifford leaves to mourn his wife and two children, along with other relatives and friends.