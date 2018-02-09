GPL employee, constable wounded by ‘mentally unstable’ pensioner- Police

A 64-year-old pensioner yesterday attacked and wounded an employee of the Guyana Power & Light (GPL) Inc. who was a member of a disconnection crew that went to the Sophia resident’s home to disconnect her electricity.

Based on information received from the police, the pensioner armed with a knife allegedly stabbed the GPL employee to his right side jaw.

Minutes later, a police patrol responded and during the process of arresting the pensioner, the female arresting officer was reportedly slashed on her left hand by the armed pensioner.

The 64-year-old was eventually subdued.

According to the police, the victims were escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where they were treated; the female constable was sent away while the GPL linesman was admitted in a stable condition and was today discharged.

The suspect, whom investigators learnt is suffering from a mental disorder, has been released on bail and the case file will soon be forwarded for advice.