GPL aims to protect distribution system by end of 2017

Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson said that the Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL), has difficulty with protecting its distribution system, and this is responsible for the poor delivery of electricity, according to the Government Information Agency (GINA).

Minister Patterson was quoted by GINA as saying that GPL was able to overcome the hurdles with regard electricity generation. He noted, “we have enough generators working and power provided, but what happened is that we have a problem with the distribution of that power, and that is one of the issues we have to address with Lot A of the Power Utility Upgrade Programme.”

The Minister noted that there are many hurdles with the distribution of electricity especially on the Coast, but efforts are in place to ensure that the distribution system is improved.

The Minister acknowledged that the power company has a lot more work to do towards achieving this goal, but efforts will be intensified to ensure that this is feasible by the end of 2017.

He highlighted that by the end of the year, the distribution system will be fully protected so in the event of emergencies such as a collision from an accident or a fallen tree, the disruption will be isolated to that particular area and not affect the entire Coast like in the past.

Additionally, a feasibility study will be carried out to assess where protection is needed. “I am positive that by the end of 2017 we can have this problem fixed,” Minister Patterson said.