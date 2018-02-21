GPF issues traffic advisory for Mash 2018

The Guyana Police Force is informing members of the public that in order to facilitate activities relating to the Mashramani float parade 2018, the following intersections will be closed to vehicular traffic from 6:00h until the end of the days’ activities;
• Camp Street & Thomas land
• Albert Street & Wooldord Avenue
• Sandy Bobb & Vlissegen Road
• Sandy Bobb & J.B Singh
• Barr Street & Vlissengen Road
• Dowding & Vlissengen Road
• Station Street & Vlissengen Road
• Lamaha street & Vlissengen Road
• Woolford Avenue & Vlissengen Road
• Woolford & J.B Singh
• Anira & Irving Streets
• Laluni & Irving Streets
The Following roads will also be closed to facilitate the float parade;
- Crown & Irving streets
- Almond & Irving Streets
- Forshaw & Irving Streets
- Church Street & Vlissengen Road
- North & Vlissengen Roads
- Regent Street & Vlissengen Road
- South & Vlissengen Road
- Brickdam & Vlissengen Road
- Homestretch Avenue & Vlissengen Road
- Hadfield & Vlissengen Road
- Mandela Avenue & Vlissengen Road
According to the police, any inconvenience caused is regretted.