GPF issues traffic advisory for Mash 2018

The Guyana Police Force is informing members of the public that in order to facilitate activities relating to the Mashramani float parade 2018, the following intersections will be closed to vehicular traffic from 6:00h until the end of the days’ activities;

• Camp Street & Thomas land

• Albert Street & Wooldord Avenue

• Sandy Bobb & Vlissegen Road

• Sandy Bobb & J.B Singh

• Barr Street & Vlissengen Road

• Dowding & Vlissengen Road

• Station Street & Vlissengen Road

• Lamaha street & Vlissengen Road

• Woolford Avenue & Vlissengen Road

• Woolford & J.B Singh

• Anira & Irving Streets

• Laluni & Irving Streets

The Following roads will also be closed to facilitate the float parade;

Crown & Irving streets

Almond & Irving Streets

Forshaw & Irving Streets

Church Street & Vlissengen Road

North & Vlissengen Roads



Regent Street & Vlissengen Road

South & Vlissengen Road

Brickdam & Vlissengen Road



Homestretch Avenue & Vlissengen Road

Hadfield & Vlissengen Road

Mandela Avenue & Vlissengen Road

According to the police, any inconvenience caused is regretted.