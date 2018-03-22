Govt wasting millions on Ads but complaining of not having enough resources- Jagdeo

The Opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) has blasted Government for what it says is wastage of the country’s limited financial resources, citing several public relations advertisements and frequent overseas travel as examples.

Opposition leader, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo cited President David Granger’s recent visit to Brazil along with Minister Raphael Trotman as examples and delved further into the resources expended to put four full page advertisements in the local dailies for World Water Day.

“In today’s papers we have four messages, one from the Mayor, one form Van West Charles, one from Trotman and one from Bulkan, four full page messages in the newspapers…to bring messages on World Water Day to Guyana, this will probably cost us over $2M.. its carried in all the newspapers, they can’t settle on a small message.”

But Jagdeo said what is more upsetting is the fact that these ads are being published at a time when the Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) is preparing to raise water rates through the Public Utilities Commission.

“This comes at a time when they are putting in meters for communities that didn’t have meters, when the took away the water subsidy from pensioners they couldn’t afford it, when many communities have seen an decline in the level of services and they are saying they can’t afford it and the also have to raise rates, they are before the Public Utilities Commission now to raise water rates because it is not adequate to fund their operations” he noted.

The Opposition Leader further stated that based on this observation he is more convinced that the Government is keener on paying millions on public relations but it not willing to work on the issues affecting people.

“A big exercise in public relations and I don’t know if it doesn’t bother people but it bothers me alot to see this waste of resources that they say we don’t have on useless things.”