Gov’t to commence implementation of visa waiver between Guyana and Columbia

Minister of State Joseph Harmon, during the post Cabinet press briefing today, announced that approval has been granted by Cabinet for the relevant government agencies to commence the necessary internal legal procedures to implement mutual exemption of visas between Guyana and Columbia, according to a government release.

This agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Organization of the American States (OAS) General Assembly meeting which was held in Cancun, Mexico on June 21.

The Agreement will allow holders of ordinary passports to enter and stay in the territories of the two countries without a visa for a period not exceeding ninety (90) days. It will be renewable for an additional ninety (90) days provided that the total length of stay does not exceed one hundred and eighty (180) days per year.

The conclusion of this Agreement signals a continuation of efforts to advance cooperation between the two countries and the development of friendly relations between their peoples, DPI said.