Govt receives from China US$2.6M worth of vehicles, equipment to boost the Police Force

The diplomatic relationship between Guyana and China was on Monday given a massive boost as the Guyana Police Force cashed in on communication, transportation and energy generation equipment compliments of the Chinese Government.

The entire “gift” carries a cost of US$2.6M and consists of 55 pickup trucks, 44 motorcycles, 35 All Terrain Vehicles as well as 5 buses- to be added to the police fleet.

This was paired with scores of computer and other technical equipment, all aimed at improving the efficiency of the country’s crime fighting force.

On the receiving end was Acting Commissioner of Police, David Ramnarine, who explained that this arrangement materialized following an engagement between Police Commissioner, Seelall Persaud and officials attached to the Chinese Government way back in mid 2014.

“…since then, the process was kick started with the involvement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with a list of much needed items for the Guyana Police Force and today we are witnessing the larger subscription, if I were to put it that way of this engagement,” he said.

In handing over the items, Chinese Ambassador Cui Jianchun, pledged continued commitment to social security in Guyana and underlined that this venture exemplified the strong relationship shared between the two countries.

“We are setting a new tone and most importantly so that we can work together because we believe that inter-dependence of development is critical for every nation,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, President David Granger in welcoming the massive donation highlighted the need for this upgrade to the crime fighting systems in Guyana.

The Head of State noted that the GPF has been faced with several challenges, particularly as it relates to traversing the difficult terrains and long distance communication.