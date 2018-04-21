Govt official, among others implicated in suspected fuel smuggling

A ship suspected of smuggling fuel and which was intercepted by they Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) following an operation, is reportedly linked to senior Government functionaries and sports officials.

According to reports in sections of the media, the vessel called the ‘Jubilee’ purchased fuel from neighbouring Trinidad with Suriname as its destination port.

After the deal fell through, however, the vessel reportedly docked in port Georgetown last week Friday.

Reports indicate that GEA agents boarded the vessel, which was carrying over 500,000 litres of gas and sealed the tanks and pumps after the crew was unable to provide the requisite documentations.

It is understood that the matter is before the GEA and the Guyana Revenue Authority.

Information reaching this publication, suggests that a senior Government official and a local sports heavyweight have direct links to the vessel, which is owned by a company incorporated in Guyana under the Companies Act in 2016.

This publication has been informed that these individuals have been shareholders of the company since 2017. One of the aforementioned company shareholders is in fact the designated secretary of the company.

Last year, the GEA’s Fuel Marking Division (FMD) reportedly was able to seize over 11,000 gallons of illegal fuel for 2017 as part of its fight against fuel smuggling.