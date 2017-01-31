Home Local News Govt needs to be clear about its age policy – Dr Hinds
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Articles
City building codes being reviewed- Bureau of Standards
The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) has begun the process of reviewing Guyana’s current building codes, which had been implemented since 1999. According to...
Digicel to implement VAT on data services from February 1
A pronouncement made by Public Communications Minister Cathy Hughes, following the presentation of the 2017 National Budget last December, indicating that Value Added Tax...
Brazil’s former richest man Eike Batista sent to prison
(BBC) Former Brazilian oil and mining tycoon Eike Batista has been transferred to a high security prison in Rio de Janeiro after being arrested...
Bartica Massacre trial: Defence begins closing arguments
As the Bartica Massacre trial nears its end, Defence Attorneys Roger Yearwood and Shaphier Husain presented their closing arguments for Mark Royden Williams and...
AG vs DSG debacle: PPP condemns attacks against young professionals
… Harmon to make recommendations The derisive attack launched against Deputy Solicitor General (DSG) Prithima Kissoon by Attorney General Basil Williams SC, has caught the...
Guyanese cyclist Alanzo Greaves banned for 3 more years
Fresh off winning the opening race of the 2017 cycling season, Guyanese national cyclist, 28 year old Alanzo Greaves was slapped with a further...
Govt needs to be clear about its age policy – Dr Hinds
Local News INEWS -
− matter a clear case of discrimination Political commentator Dr David Hinds said that if Government has a policy on age, then it needs to...
State Audits ignored VAT – Ram
− As Tax handbook launched Charted Account and Attorney-at-Law Christopher Ram has stated that the State Audits which have been conducted over the last several...
GRA to swoop down on company over double VAT charges
Local News INEWS -
Parking meter fiasco The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has promised to today visit the operators of Smart City Solutions (SCS) over what appears to be...
Trump sacks defiant acting attorney general Sally Yates
(BBC) Donald Trump has fired the acting US attorney general after she questioned the legality of his immigration ban. Sally Yates, who was appointed by...