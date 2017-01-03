RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Govt engrossed in ‘executive lawlessness’ – Ramkarran
Government’s rapid move to repossess the Red House reeks of executive lawlessness and is reminiscent of the emblematic hooliganism and bullyism of the People’s...
Minister Norton ‘demoted’ – reports
There are reports circulating that Public Health Minister Dr George Norton has been 'demoted' and sent packing to the Ministry of Social Cohesion after...
Shattas snatch victory with last minute strike in heated final
...of UDFA/GT Beer Football Championship Silvers Shattas were able to claim their first major title with a last ditch shot from on top the 18-yard...
Guyanese gunned down in NYC, brother critical
A West Bank Demerara (WBD), Region Three resident, who travelled to New York for his grandmother’s funeral was in the wee hours of Monday...
Labour Department “a toothless watchdog” – GAWU
...on DTL workers’ dismissal In light of the October 2016 sacking of 11 Demerara Timbers Limited (DTL) workers who were reportedly dismissed for protesting at...
Man killed by speeding Policeman – in Corentyne fatal accident
Local News INEWS -
A Police Officer is under close arrest following an accident on Old Year’s night which resulted in the death of a Corentyne labourer and...
Footballer stabbed over unclaimed firecracker
A Guyanese Football player is now in a stable condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital after being stabbed on New Year’s morning at South...
2 in custody for New Year’s assassinations – Hicken
Two suspects are now in custody following murders on New Year’s evening, in Friendship, which took the lives of two cousins, according to...
Brazil prison riot kills more than 50 in Amazonas state
More than 50 inmates have been killed in a prison riot in the Brazilian state of Amazonas, officials say. The unrest, which started on Sunday,...
MORE PHOTOS: New Year’s eve celebrations around City
Local News INEWS -
Below are some more photos captured by INews Photographer Carl Croker of New Year’s eve celebrations around Georgetown