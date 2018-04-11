Govt collaborates with private sector to acquire replay screen for 2018 Women’s T20

The private sector has signalled its interest in collaborating with the government to have the replay screen up in time for the International Cricket Council (ICC) 2018 Women’s Twenty20 world cup. This was disclosed by Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport, Dr. George Norton, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

This follows a commitment by the minister to exploit every avenue possible to have the replay screen up. However, Minister Norton said he could not divulge the name of the individual at this time.

“The replay screen is directly going to be financed by the private sector. There is somebody from the private sector who has undertaken to do so,” the minister was quoted by DPI as saying. He also disclosed that all specifications have been given to the individual and the ministry is currently awaiting a response.

The International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Women’s T/20 World Cup, bowls off in the West Indies from November 9 and runs until November 24, 2018. The preliminary round matches will be held at the Guyana National Stadium and Darren Sammy Stadium in Saint Lucia, while Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda will stage the two semi-finals and the final. The tournament would be the sixth of its kind and the second to be hosted in the West Indies.

The West Indies Women’s team, who are the defending champions, will go head to head against nine other countries, eight of whom have already qualified. These include Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka. Bangladesh, Ireland, Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Scotland, Uganda and two Asia qualifiers will vie for the two remaining spots courtesy of a qualifier in the Netherlands in June.