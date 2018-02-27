Govt appoints Honorary Consul to Haiti

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge, today (Tuesday), handed over the Letter of Commission appointing Mr. Marc Kinson Antoine as Honorary Consul of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana to the Republic of Haiti.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), Mr. Antoine is a well-established businessman who is the Assistant General Manager and co-owner of ADEKO Enterprises, a freight forwarder and shipping agency.

He is also a licensed custom broker and maritime agent. In addition to this, he serves as a member of the board of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Haiti and the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham Haiti); one of the largest and most active business associations in Haiti since 1980, DPI said.

Guyana and Haiti established diplomatic relations on 6 October, 1970 and efforts have since been ongoing to strengthen those relations in a mutually beneficial way for both countries.

Mr. Antoine is expected to promote tangible bilateral cooperation between Guyana and Haiti through the promotion of trade and other linkages. He will also render consular assistance to Guyanese citizens in Haiti as required.

The Consulate will be located at ADEKO Enterprises S.A., 42 Boulevard Toussaint Louverture, Route de l’aéroport, Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

The Honorary Consul can be contacted by telephone on + 509 2815 2815 or email to [email protected]