Golden Grove man awakes to find four of his vehicles torched, Cops investigating

Four motor vehicles, belonging to a Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD) resident, were, between the late hours of Monday evening and wee morning hours of Tuesday, significantly damaged by a fire of unknown origin, while parked in their owner’s yard.

The owner of the vehicles has been identified as Faisal Hydarlie, 37, of Section “C”, Block “Y”, Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara.

Based on information received, the man said at around 22:00hrs on Monday, he arrived home, and proceeded to park and secure his motor cars- a grey Toyota 212, HC2405, a grey AE100 Motorcar, PKK1530, a grey Toyota 192, PSS9995 and a white Toyota IST, PRR3019- in his yard.

Hydarlie recalled that he subsequently retired to bed; and was awaken at around 02:30hrs today (Wednesday) by the sound of an explosion.

Upon inspection, the man said that he observed that his Toyota IST motorcar was on fire and immediately telephoned the Guyana Fire Service.

Following their arrival, the fire fighters were able to extinguish the blaze. However, the interior of the Toyota IST was completely destroyed, while the other vehicles were also significantly scorched.

An investigation has been launched. (Ramona Luthi)

Photos by Carl Croker