Golden Grove couple busted with narcotics to face court

Police on mobile patrol in the Diamond Community, acting on a tip off, and under the command of a gazetted Officer arrested a Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD) couple after they reportedly unearthed 134 grams of cannabis in their home.

According to a release from Police PRO, Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan, the ranks went to the home of Sherwin Alexander, 38, a grocer of Golden Grove, and conducted a search in the presence of his wife, Patricia Renee when they found a parcel containing 134 grams of cannabis concealed inside of a polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipe.

They have been jointly charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking and are expected to make their court appearances on Friday at the Providence Magistrate’s Court.