The National Sports Commission (NSC) extended an invitation to 2018 Commonwealth gold medalist, Troy Doris, to visit Guyana during the week of Guyana’s 52nd Independence anniversary celebrations to which he has accepted.

According to the NSC, Doris will arrive in country on Monday May 21, 2018.

Inclusive of a number of scheduled meetings and courtesy calls, Doris will be a special guest at the NSC’s sports award and dinner which will be held on Tuesday May 22, 2018 at the Savannah Suite Pegasus Hotel.

This, the NSC said, will see over 57 individuals including Sportsmen and Sportswomen as well as Sport Administrators and Journalists being awarded for their outstanding performance in 2017 be it Locally, Regionally or Internationally.

“Mr. Doris, during his stay, is scheduled to visit students of the mining town of Linden, Region 10; call on Her Worship the Mayor of Georgetown and councilors, Hon. Minister of Social Coheson, Dr. George Norton and His. Excellency President David Granger; and will attend the 52nd Flag Raising Ceremony at D’urban Park among other engagements” the NSC said in a statement.

Corporate Guyana and Government agencies lending support to this include: Airline of choice Fly Jamaica, Princess Ramada Hotel, Kings Jewelry, Ministry of Public Health, Guyana Carnival and others.

Gold was struck when Chicago- born Triple Jumper Doris decided to form an alliance with his ancestral ties.

He started the world-stardom ball rolling with a seventh place finish at the Rio Olympics, and just recently added both icing and candles on the cake with a Commonwealth Games gold medal.

The medal was the first for Guyana since Aliann Pompey claimed the women’s 400 metres title at the games in Manchester, England in 2002, 16 years ago.