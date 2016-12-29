Global Shapers ‘Give the Gift of Life’ blood drive successful

In keeping with the Christmas spirit of giving, the Global Shapers Community – Georgetown Hub, in collaboration with the National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS), led a blood drive initiative under the theme “Give the Gift of Life” at Giftland Mall on Sunday, December 18, 2016.

The blood drive aimed to increase the reserves at the blood bank and to raise awareness of just how much donating a single unit of blood can help those in need. During the five hour activity, more than 20 units of blood were donated by Global Shapers and shoppers.

The Georgetown Hub extended commendations to Giftland Mall, Noodle Cake Creations, Vegetarian Gardens and Alladin Meals on Wheels for their invaluable support and contribution towards the success of the event.

The Georgetown Hub encourages all Guyanese to give blood and give life this holiday season.