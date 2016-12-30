Home Entertainment Glen Washington for Tower Hotel Ball Drop on Old Year’s Night
Brazilian lured to his mining pit in Chinese Creek, beaten to death
A Brazilian was reportedly lured to his mining pit by one of his workers on Wednesday and beaten to death over a disagreement that...
Jamaican Reggae sensation Glen Washington will be the feature performer at the Towel Suites Ball Drop on Old Year’s Night to usher in the...
Ball in Govt’s court: Jagdeo submits CV’s of nominees for new GECOM Chair
The Leader of the Opposition,Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, yesterday submitted to President David Granger the requested curricula vitae of the six (6) nominees on the...
Oil, gas onshore supply base to be built in 2017
- over 600 jobs to be created Approximately 600 persons are expected to benefit from employment with the construction of an onshore supply base in...
Rice sector declined by 12.7%
…Govt cannot maintain sugar industry − Agri Minister The financial challenges in the rice industry have continued as Agriculture Minister Noel Holder has announced a...
700,000 ounces of gold targeted for 2017
690,000 ounces of gold declared this year Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman said, yesterday, that his ministry will be aiming for 700,000 ounces...
High-level meeting tomorrow on way forward for Wales Estate
The Government has announced that a high-level meeting will take place on Saturday, December 31, 2016 to decide the way forward as it relates...
President orders revocation of Red House lease
-Says National Trust of Guyana to be housed at site - Occupants given 2 days to vacate premises President David Granger has ordered that...
Elderly man found decomposing in his home
The lifeless and decaying body of a 65-year-old man was discovered by residents this morning in a house located in the Paul Stewart Housing...
Bus terminal feasibility study ongoing- City Engineer
By Ramona Luthi In a collaborative effort between the Mayor and City Council and the Ministry of Infrastructure, a feasibility study is presently ongoing to...