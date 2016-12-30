Glen Washington for Tower Hotel Ball Drop on Old Year’s Night

0
33

Jamaican Reggae sensation Glen Washington will be the feature performer at the Towel Suites Ball Drop on Old Year’s Night to usher in the New Year.

The sophisticated event will be held at the Tower Poolside and is expected to be epic.
The renowned artiste is known for his long list of hits and without a doubt, he will definitely draw fans looking to have a great evening.

Glen Washington

Washington began his musical career in the early seventies as the lead singer for the group “Names and Faces.” He later became the lead singer in a band called “35 Incorporated” and learned to play the drums under the guidance of, then drummer, Joseph Hill. When Hill left the band, Washington filled the slot, and became a singing drummer.
Washington made his first hit record “Rockers Not Crackers” in 1978 for the Joe Gibbs Record label; but he did not grace the charts again until the release of the hit “Kindness For Weakness” in 1998.
Other albums released by Washington are “Can’t You See” produced by Jah Life Records; “Think About It”; “Number One Girl”; “Solitary Red Rose”; “Can’t Keep A Good Man Down”; “Wondering Stranger”; “Reggae Max”; “Free Up The Vibes” and “Your Love”.
However, the Jamaica artiste will be accompanied by rising star Da’Ville also out of Jamaica. In addition, music for the event will be provided by OC Dread out of New York; Guyana’s own Deejay Energy, Gully RAS and Selector Diamond out of Boom FM; as well as Selector Face and Seen Up.
Regular tickets for the event cost $5000 while the VIP experience will cost $20,000 and the VVIP All Inclusive ticket will cost $30,000. (Times Entertainment)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Let us hear from you...