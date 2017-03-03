GIIAA to host “Garv Aur Izzat” at NCC tonight

…in commemoration of the 100th Anniversary of the Abolition of Indian Indentureship in Guyana



March 2017, marks 100 years since the Indian Indentureship Scheme was abolished in the then British Guiana. To mark this historic occasion, the Guyana Indian Indentureship Abolition Association (GIIAA), which is representative of the organizations listed below, will be hosting, “Garv Aur Izzat” (Pride And Dignity), tonight, at the National Cultural Centre commencing at 19:00 hrs.

The event is a national symbolic launch of activities which are to be held across the country by the various organizations over the next few weeks to commemorate this milestone.

“Garv Aur Izzat”, is presented in collaboration with the High Commission of India in Georgetown and the Ministry of Social Cohesion.

GIIAA says it has been informed that Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo who is currently performing duties as Acting President, will attend and deliver remarks.

The programme also includes presentations from prominent Guyanese Ravi Dev and Ryhaan Shah on the historical perspective of the occasion, the role of women, where we are and where we are going. In addition, Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr George Norton; People’s Progressive Party Member of Parliament and Attorney-at-Law, Adrian Anamayah and High Commissioner of India to Guyana, H.E. V. Mahalingam, will also address the gathering.

An enthralling rich cultural showcase capturing glimpses of Indo-Guyanese performing arts will provide the evening’s entertainment.

According to the GIIAA “as Guyanese, especially those of East Indian ancestry, use this occasion to reflect on the contributions of their fore-parents to the development of Guyana, there is a profound sense of pride over their achievements and the dignity which they instilled through their sacrifices. While those values will be celebrated as this momentous occasion is being commemorated, how it has been impacted over time will also be put into perspective.”

The GIIAA says it is therefore extending an invitation to all to be part of this historic occasion. Admission to the event tonight is free.

For further information, the following persons can be contacted: Dr. Seeta Shah Roath – 655-2533; Petamber Persaud – 644-1889 and Neaz Subhan – 624-5002.

The GIIAA is comprised of the following organizations: Gandhi Youth Organization, Girmitya Research Council (Guyana), Guyana Arya Samaj, Guyana Indian Indentureship Abolition 100, Guyana Islamic Forum, Guyana Maha Sabha, Guyana Pandits Council, Hindus for Selfless Service, Indian Action Committee, Indian Commemoration Trust, ISKCON, Muslim Youth League, Oral Tradition, Pandit Sabha Region 3, Saraswati Vidya Niketan, Viraat Sabha Guyana and the Vishnu Bandhu Group.