Giant cannabis factory found in nuclear bunker in England

(BBC) A large-scale cannabis factory has been found in an underground former nuclear bunker, Wiltshire police have said.

Several thousand cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £1m were seized in a raid on RGHQ Chilmark.

Six men were arrested on suspicion of cannabis production following the midnight raid on Wednesday.

There are 20 rooms in the building with almost every one converted for the wholesale production of cannabis plants, police said.

The former Ministry of Defence bunker was built in the 1980s to protect local dignitaries and government officials in the event of a nuclear attack.