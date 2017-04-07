GGDMA contributes to Bartica Regatta 2017 activities

The Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA) yesterday made a tangible contribution to the Bartica Regatta Committee 2017.



Mr. Avalon Jagnandan, Administrative Manager of the GGDMA; making the presentation to one of the contestants in Miss Regatta 2017 PageantThis contribution will assist the Committee in offsetting expenses associated with the Miss Bartica Regatta Pageant 2017, the Power Boat Races and the Bartica Regatta 2017 Magazine.

According to Avalon Jagnandan, Administrative Manager of the GGDMA; the Association is pleased to be a part sponsor of this national event since the GGDMA sees it as part of its corporate social responsibility to give back to the mining community.

He added that the Association saw it fit to give back to the Regatta Committee since this is the largest national event and gathering of the citizens of Bartica and Region 7.

Jagnandan pointed out that the Association is delighted to be on board with this national event and wished the Bartica Regatta 2017 Committee great success in their deliberations.

Also present at the event was Mr. Terrence Adams, President of the GGDMA. (Carl Croker)