Get ready to take advantage of opportunities from oil sector – Trotman urges local businesses

Business enterprises across Guyana were encouraged to tap into the opportunities arising out the recent oil and gas find, as the next few decades will be transformational.

In delivering the keynote address at the opening of inaugural Guyana International Petroleum Business Summit and Exhibition (GIPEX) 2018 at the Marriott Hotel today, Natural Resources Minister Raphael Trotman, said the opportunities arising out of the oil and gas industry will be enormous but it will be left up to local businesses and groups to utilise the opportunities to expand, and tap into the industry.

Trotman told the large delegation of local and foreign delegates at the summit that Guyana is making every effort to prepare for this new industry.

This same view was shared by Chairperson of the Guyana Office for Investment (Go-Invest), Patricia Bacchus, who urged investors to cultivate strong business relations with the view of tapping into sectors, particularly the oil and gas industry.

Also, speaking on behalf of the local business sector, President of the Private Sector Commission (PSC), Eddie Boyer said development in this new sector is welcomed by the business community as it will bring about transformational changes.

Boyer also highlighted the importance of a good governance system for the sector and urged that the government ensure that both the Sovereign Wealth Fund and the Petroleum Commission are properly managed and transparent.

GIPEX 2018 is aimed at providing a networking platform for existing petroleum companies, service providers, equipment companies and investors through which interested parties will be informed about opportunities and developments in the oil and gas sector.

The event is being held from February 7 to 9, 2018 at the Georgetown Marriott Hotel and is being be hosted by the Ministry of Natural Resources with lead organising partner being the Guyana Office for Investment (Go-Invest).