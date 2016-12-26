Germany evacuates 50,000 people on Christmas to defuse massive bomb

Photos showed Augsburg’s mayor, Kurt Gribl, going into the pit where the bomb was sitting to thank the work crews who had given up their Christmas to work on the explosive.

More than 70 years after the end of the second World War, unexploded bombs are still causing problems across Europe.

In August 2015, a 250 kilogram (550 pound) bomb was discovered on a construction site in East London, forcing a late-night evacuation while it was defused.

One year earlier, in January 2014, a bulldozer struck an unexploded bomb in Euskirchen, Germany killing one person and injuring others.

The city also confirmed in a statement that the bomb was a British one that had been dropped on the city in World War II.