German and Colombian Ambassadors accredited – see photos

Germany’s Ambassador to Guyana, Mr. Holger Wilfried Michael and Colombian Ambassador to Guyana , Dr. Alfonso Múnera Cavadia earlier today (Wednesday) presented their Letters of Credence to President David Granger at a State House ceremony. (More details later)

From right- Minister of State, Mr. Joseph Harmon, President David Granger, Germany’s Ambassador to Guyana, Mr. Holger Wilfried Michael and his wife at State House after the Accreditation Ceremony

Germany’s Ambassador to Guyana, Mr. Holger Wilfried Michael presenting his Letters of Credence to President David Granger

Colombian Ambassador, Dr. Alfonso Múnera Cavadia presenting his Letters of Credence to President David Granger in the presence of Minister of State, Mr. Joseph Harmon who is currently performing the functions of Minister of Foreign Affairs. (MOTP photos)