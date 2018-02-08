GEM suspending operations over declining revenue, sales, crime

The Guyana Entertainment Magazine (GEM), which has been in existence for 13 years will be suspending operations in 2018.

This is according to a press statement issued by the Founder and Publisher of the magazine, Simeon Corbin on Thursday.

Corbin attributed the suspension to “declining advertising revenue and subscription sales and an unsafe environment.”

While he noted that they are currently re-examining their business model for Guyana, he does not foresee any improvement in the publishing industry soon.

“In addition, the obvious out of control criminal activity has created a clear and immediate danger to our operation. Of course, our safety and well-being are paramount to our existence,” said Corbin in the issued statement.

Nevertheless, the magazine extended a “huge debt of gratitude to [their] readers for supporting the concept to positively promote the country, by transcending race, politics, religion and class. Your continuous support year after year at home and in the Diaspora from issue one to issue seventy-seven is incredible.”

Moreover, it posited that all local and international subscribers will be reimbursed for their unused portion of the subscription.

According to the publisher, “the magazine is deeply humbled by everyone’s support, and promises that should there be significant improvements in business and security, we’ll consider relaunching the magazine. “

Launched on January 30, 2004, GEM has been known as Guyana’s first glossy lifestyle and entertainment publication.