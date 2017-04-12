GEA seizes 1900 gallons of illegal fuel in Mahaica operation

A tripartite operation between the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has resulted in the seizure of 1900 galllons (36 drums) of fuel in the Mahaica area.

According to the GEA, On Monday 10th April, during the course of the operation, Officers observed two boats, linked together, containing several drums in the area of Helena Number One. The occupants of the vessels refused to comply with instructions issued by the officers for them to come ashore and initially started to sail away. However, shortly after, they abandoned the vessels by jumping into the river and making good their escape.

Efforts to pursue them reportedly proved futile.

Upon retrieving the vessels, it was discovered that there were efforts by the occupants to sink the larger of the two vessels. Thirty eight (38) drums containing fuel were also discovered which is estimated to be 1,900 gallons.

Field tests carried out by GEA’s Inspectors revealed that the fuel was illegal as the marker concentration was below the legal level. As a result, all 38 drums of fuel were seized along with both vessels, an outboard engine and a gasoline powered pump. Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The Guyana Energy Agency says it will continue to monitor fuel related activities to ensure compliance with the GEA Act and Regulations while noting that ‘Fuel Smuggling’ affects everyone.

Anyone with information on fuel smuggling activities can report same to the Guyana Energy Agency at 226-0394 exts. 204 or 239 or 629-3391.