GEA nabs suspected illegal fuel vessel

Officers attached to the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) have nabbed a boat suspected to be smuggling illegal fuel from Venezuela, early Tuesday morning.
Reports indicated after the boat was spotted in the area, concerned persons alerted the authorities, who immediately launched an investigation. The boat was apprehended and after a search, a large quantity of illegal fuel was discovered.
Many persons had converged at the scene at Charity yesterday. INews is yet to ascertain to whom the fuel belongs, as authorities are continuing with their investigations.