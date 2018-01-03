GDF rank, reputed husband arrested after discovery of unlicensed pistol  

A 34-year-old woman attached to the Guyana Defence Force and her 32-year-old reputed husband –said to be a taxi driver- are presently in police custody following the discovery of an unlicensed pistol in their Better Hope, East Coast Demerara home on Tuesday evening.

Police information revealed that an intelligence led operation conducted by ranks attached to the Guyana Police Force’s Narcotics Branch at Latchmie Street, Better Hope, ECD has resulted in the discovery of an unlicensed 9mm pistol with seven (7) matching rounds in the house the duo shared.

In addition, a matching 9mm spent shell was also found in the yard.

Investigations are ongoing.