GDF rank dies in accident outside nightclub

…was struck down by minibus at Pouderoyen

A Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Lance Corporal is now dead after he was struck down by an intoxicated minibus driver in the wee hours of Sunday, while in front of a popular nightclub at Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

The dead man has been identified as 22-year-old Marvin Dodson, of Cross Street, Alexander Village, Georgetown, who succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

According to information reaching INews, the accident occurred around 03:10h while Dodson was among a group of partygoers who were just outside the bar.

Reports are that minibus BTT 8922, driven by a 31-year-old resident of Schoonord, WBD, was at the time proceeding south along the eastern carriageway allegedly at a fast pace, and it slammed into the Lance Corporal.

INews understands that following the accident, the drunken driver reportedly attempted to flee the scene, dragging the victim’s body along the road as he proceeded.

Dodson was subsequently picked up and rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH), where he was treated before being transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital in light of the severity of his injuries.

While in surgery at the Georgetown medical institution, the GDF rank took his last breath.

Meanwhile, the driver of the speeding minibus had stopped a short distance away from the point of impact. As a result of what had transpired, the 31-year-old man was allegedly given a sound thrashing by a group of angry persons who were present at the time of the accident.

Shortly after, he was whisked away by Police Officers and transported to the WDRH for medical attention as well. The Schoonord resident was then taken into custody where he remains, assisting with the investigation.

The breathalyser test conducted on the 31-year-old man confirmed that his alcohol level was above the legal limit. The investigation is ongoing.