GDF Promotes 35 officers, 559 other ranks

The Guyana Defense Force said today that it has promoted 35 officers and 559 other ranks ahead of the New Year.

A GDF release said “In accordance with Part III Section 16 of the Defence Act 15:01 of 1977, the Chief of Staff Brigadier Patrick West is pleased to announce that His Excellency the President and Commander-in-Chief Brigadier David Granger, has approved the following Promotions of 35 Officers and 559 Other Ranks with effect from 2018-01-01, with two Ranks being promoted with effect from 2017-01-01”.

The release said that heading the list of promotion of Officers is 99426 Substantive Major Michael Shahoud who was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel along with three other Majors. Five Captains were promoted to the Rank of Major while 2 Acting and 19 Second Lieutenants were promoted to Substantive Lieutenants. 99871 Acting Lieutenant (Coast Guard) Travis Morgan was promoted to Substantive Lieutenant (Coast Guard) and headed the Coast Guard promotion list, while 99582 Substantive Captain Althea Stuart who was promoted to the Rank of Major was the only Officer promoted from the Guyana People’s Militia.

“ 17435 Acting Warrant Officer Class 2 Eteki Stuart headed the list of Other Ranks promotion, while 18990 Substantive Petty Officer Everette Tudor of the Coast Guard was promoted to Senior Petty Officer and 17615 Acting Staff Sergeant Mark Bovell of the Guyana People’s Militia was conformed in his Rank. At the Coast Guard 62 Ratings were promoted to new Ranks while 41 were conformed in their present Ranks totalling 103. The Guyana People’s Militia Promoter 58 Soldiers to new Ranks while conforming 12 in their present Ranks. The other 386 represented 229 newly promoted and 157 conformed in their present Ranks in the regular Force”, the statement read.

The Chief-of-Staff, Brigadier Patrick West, Officers and Ranks of the Guyana Defence Force also extended Congratulations to all the newly promoted Officers and Ranks.