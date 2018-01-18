GDF Lance Corporal charged with 3 counts of robbery under arms

Jamal Hazel, the 21-year-old soldier who along with an accomplice was arrested on January 13, 2018, in connection with a $5.5M robbery, was today charged for that robbery in addition to two others.

Hazel, of Middle Road LaPenitence, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ court before Magistrate Judy Latchman on three counts of robbery under arms committed on Boodram Hemraj at North Road on January 10, 2018, Marica Adams at Peters Hall, on January 6, 2018 and Andrea Purdessy at Pike Street Kitty, on January 11, 2018.

He was also charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition without a licence.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was refused bail and remanded to prison until January 30, 2018.

Hazel, a Lance Corporal attached to the Guyana Defence Force was on Tuesday implicated in the two other robberies.

According to police, the soldier was “picked out during an identification parade by two victims as the suspect who robbed them of their valuables on North Road, Georgetown, on January 10, 2018 and Peters Hall, East Bank Demerara, on January 6, 2018.”