GDF Captain to be arraigned tomorrow for murder of girlfriend

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Captain who is being accused of murdering his girlfriend in broad daylight on Saturday last in Alexander Village, Georgetown, is expected to be arraigned with the capital offence of murder tomorrow.

Detectives confirmed that the file has been completed and sent to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

However, a well-placed source has confirmed that the captain, Orwain Sandy had already given a confession statement when he walked into the Ruimveldt Police Station after the shooting.

INews had previously reported that Sandy allegedly killed his lover, Reona Payne by shooting her about her body 14 times.

According to eyewitness reports, the couple was in their car proceeding along First Street, Alexander Village when a heated argument reportedly ensued.

As such, Payne reportedly exited the vehicle after which Sandy followed, carrying a loaded firearm.

He then shot the woman once, resulting in her dropping to the ground. However, this online publication was told that Sandy proceeded to stand over her, and emptied the entire magazine on the woman.

The Captain then fled the scene and turned himself over at the Ruimveldt Police Station, where he reported the matter.

The police were also summoned by residents who heard the gunshots.

When INews visited the scene, the woman’s lifeless body was found on the road along with several spent shells which were recovered by the police. At that time, police were still continuing their investigations at the scene.

Meanwhile, at the Ruimveldt Police Station, Sandy was taken into custody as he was questioned as to what led to the brutal murder.

The GDF has since released a statement confirming the shooting and outlined that the Captain ‘was immediately interdicted from his duties.’

This online publication understands that Payne and Sandy had been together for quite some time. However, a few years back, the duo split and married different people.

After a while, they both reportedly gave up on their marriages and made their way back to each other.

Payne leaves to mourn three children from her marriage.