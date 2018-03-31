GDF Captain fatally shoots lover in Alexander Village

A Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Captain, identified as Orwain Sandy is currently in police custody after he allegedly shot and killed his reputed wife, Reona Payne, in Alexander Village.

According to eyewitness reports, the couple were in their car proceeding along First Street, Alexander Village when a heated argument reportedly ensued.

The man’s wife reportedly exited the vehicle after which he followed, carrying a loaded firearm. He then discharged the entire magazine in her direction.

Sandy then fled the scene and turned himself over to the Ruimveldt Police Station, where he reported the matter.

The police were also summoned by residents who heard the gunshots.

When INews visited the scene, the woman’s lifeless body was found on the road along with several spent shells which were recovered by the police. At that time, police were still continuing their investigations at the scene.

Meanwhile, at the Ruimveldt Police Station, Sandy was taken into custody as he was questioned into what led to the brutal killing.

The Guyana Defence Force has since released a statement confirming the shooting and outlined that the Captain ‘was immediately interdicted from his duties.’

According to the GDF statement, the Chief of Staff has ordered the Inspector General to conduct a Board of Inquiry in the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Moreover, the Defence Force in extending their condolences to the relatives of the slain woman posited that it is “truly saddened by this occurrence and would want to reassure the general populace that this is an isolated incident and is not reflective of the values and standards of the Guyana Defence Force.”