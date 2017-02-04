GCCI calls for Govt intervention into parking meters impasse

Below is a statement by the GCCI on the M&CC parking meters controversy:

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce (GCCI) and Industry is deeply concerned about the potentially escalating impasse between the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) and citizens regarding the implementation of parking meters without appropriate consultation and transparent procurement. What is even more startling is the fact the M&CC is prepared to support the booting and impounding of vehicles without the enactment of the by-laws signed by the Minister of Communities. This is, in any jurisdiction, unlawful and unacceptable.

The Chamber also wishes to remind the M&CC that the right to protest is enshrined in our constitution and therefore the tone and tenor of their responses should respect this right.

This current state of affairs compels us therefore to urge the Government of Guyana to intervene promptly and help to facilitate a solution that would be fair and acceptable to both the M&CC and the citizens of Georgetown.

The city’s economy is struggling along enough as it is, and therefore does not need any further disruptions as a result of poor planning, obstinacy and resultant push back.