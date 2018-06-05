GCAA to train 24 for ‘careers’ in aviation sector

Twenty four young people from various parts of the country, including Region 9, will commence training as Air Traffic Control Assistants (ATCAs) and Aeronautical Information Management Officers (AIMOs) at the Civil Aviation Training School (CATS) for a period of three months.

Director General, Lt. Col. (Ret’d) Egbert Field signed the contracts for the individuals to be trained when he met with them and their guardians at the Head Office of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) on Thursday May 31, 2018.

The Director General told the students to take the training with the seriousness it deserves, and to embrace it as the GCAA prepares them for a rewarding career. “This is not a job, and don’t think of this training as a job, it’s a career, a life changing career, one that is both rewarding and gratifying” Col. Field said.

The Guardians for the students were also charged to ensure that the students maintain discipline during the period of training. “I need all of them to be successful in this training, I don’t want any failures. The GCAA have very high standards and we will not settle for second best or substandard, so if they are going astray, you have a responsibility to ensure that you get them in line” the Director General said.

The candidates were selected from a batch of one hundred and twenty applicants after their successful performance at an aptitude test which was administered by the Civil Aviation Training School.

According to the GCAA, the candidates will receive a stipend each month during the period of training and upon successful completion of the training, candidates will be offered full time employment.