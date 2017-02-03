GCAA meets with LIAT, Dynamic Airways over operational deficiencies

Officials from the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority met with LIAT Airlines on Monday, January 30, 2017 at the GCAA Headquarters in Kingston to discuss regulatory matters and numerous delays and challenges facing the airline in maintaining the reliability and integrity of the airline’s schedule.

According to a statement from the GCAA, this meeting was part of a series of meetings that the Authority has been hosting with several airlines operating in Guyana. In December 2016, the GCAA met with the Management of Dynamic International Airways to discuss their operations as a consequence of the delays and cancellations that the airline has been experiencing.

In both of these meetings, the airlines were challenged to look at the interests of the passengers, the statement noted.

The Authority is looking to work more closely with airlines to enhance their quality of services to the travelling public.