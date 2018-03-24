Gayle searches for fitness ahead of last World Cup

In what will be his final ICC Cricket World Cup, Windies opener, Chris Gayle says he is in a race to be at his fittest.

Gayle was speaking after the Windies benefitted from a bit of luck where a bad leg before decision and rain allowed them to squeeze past Scotland.

Gayle, himself, was sent packing for a one-ball duck, but that disappointment turned to elation after Scotland fell behind the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern par score, losing by five runs.

“I am so happy to have qualified for another World Cup. I just have to stay fit now, and we have a young team, but it will be my last World Cup, that is for sure, so I am looking forward to it,” said Gayle.

“I need a couple [of] months to get properly fit, and especially, I love playing in England and Wales. Lots of the Windies fans over the world are sad that we are in this position, where we have to play the qualifiers.

“But, cricket is like life You have ups and downs, and nothing is guaranteed in life.”

Gayle has an incredible amount of experience at World Cups, having played in four.

According to him, there are a number of people who want to see him at a fifth.

“The fans drive you. People always say, ‘Chris, we want to see you back in Windies colours, want to see you play Test cricket in the whites again’, and I say ‘one more time, I will do it for you guys’,” the Jamaican said.

“I will take on the journey and next year will play for them again, and I look forward to it.” (SportsMax)